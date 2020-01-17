#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

What happens when you file the wrong ITR form

Updated : January 17, 2020 02:54 PM IST

While filing ITR, it is advisable to choose the correct form that applies to the taxpayer.
An assessee is supposed to report all information under all heads of income applicable to him/her in an ITR form.
Individuals having an annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh or more are mandatorily required to file ITR.
What happens when you file the wrong ITR form
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV