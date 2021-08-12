What consumers should do in case of relapse of health insurance policies?

Bought a health insurance policy but couldn’t renew it on time? Well, you can still reinstate it during the grace period offered by the insurance company with all the coverages intact. Generally, insurers offer a grace period for the insured to reinstate their policies.

This grace period may vary as per the insurance company and mediclaim plan opted. However, if the payment is missed even during this period, then the policy would get lapsed.

In such a scenario, Aatur Thakkar, co-founder and director at Alliance Insurance Brokers tells that individuals will have to opt for the new policy.

Buying a new health insurance plan here would be similar to buying for the very first time.

"In this case, the consumer will have to go through the entire procedure such as documentation and medical check-up. Also, there might be chances of higher premiums than before because of an increase in age and the development of some diseases. The consumer will even end up losing various benefits that come in the second year of policy such as coverage for more diseases, non-claim bonus (if no claim was raised), loss of wellness points and etc in this scenario," stresses Naval Goel, founder and CEO, PolicyX.com.

The pre-existing disease (PED) waiting period would be applicable from start with this new plan. The previous waiting period would not be carried forward to this new plan and hence this situation can be stressful.

There's another option of the revival of the lapsed policy.

According to Rakesh Goyal, director at Probus Insurance, policyholders can do that by simply paying the outstanding premium amount with the additional interest that comes along.

"However, there is a catch here - the insurer might ask the insured to undergo certain health check-ups while paying the outstanding amount. In case, the insured is willing to revive the policy within a stipulated time period (usually within 6 months) from the lapse date, then the health check-up stage can be skipped under certain situations," Goyal explains.

The bottom line here is that it is highly recommended to get in touch with the insurer/insurance aggregator to understand which method would suit the best under which case. This will help policyholders make an informed decision and eliminate confusion during such situations.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.