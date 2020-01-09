What the changes in ITR-1 form mean for taxpayers

ITR-1, also known as “Sahaj" is to be used by salaried individuals whose total income doesn't exceed Rs 50 lakh for the financial year.
For the assessment year 2020-21, an individual or HUF, who owns a house property in joint-ownership, cannot file return of income in ITR -1.
ITR-1 form is no more valid for those individuals who have deposited more than Rs 1 crore in a bank account.
