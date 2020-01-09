What the changes in ITR-1 form mean for taxpayers

The government has made significant changes to the notified income tax return (ITR) filing forms for the assessment year 2020-21. Usually, the new forms are released in April but this time the government notified two forms — ITR-1 and ITR-4 — in the first week of January. ITR-1, also known as “Sahaj", is to be used by salaried individuals whose total income doesn't exceed Rs 50 lakh in a financial year.

Here are the details of the changes made to the ITR-1:

To ensure individuals entering into high-value transactions furnish the ITR, a seventh proviso to section 139 was inserted in the Finance Act, 2019. This covers any person who was otherwise not required to file the return.

With effect from assessment year 2020-21, rule 12 has been amended to provide that individuals need not furnish return of income in ITR-1 if they are required to furnish ITR under the seventh proviso to Section 139(1).

After the incorporation of this provision, the ITR-1 form is no longer valid for those individuals who have deposited more than Rs 1 crore in a bank account or have incurred Rs 2 lakh or Rs 1 lakh on foreign travel or electricity, respectively.

“It must be noted that the ITR-1 has been withdrawn only in those cases which fall specifically in the seventh proviso to section 139(1). Thus, an assessee, who is not covered in the said proviso, can file return of income in ITR-1 even if he has entered into specified financial transactions,” said Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann, an e-filing intermediary.

House property in joint-ownership

For the assessment year 2020-21, an individual, or Hindu Undivided Family, which has joint ownership of a house property, cannot file return of income in ITR -1. Such person will have to file return in ITR-2 or ITR-3, as the case may be.

Up to assessment year 2019-20, an individual taxpayer would have had to file his return of income (ITR) again in ITR-1 in response to a notice issued by the Income-tax department under section 153A or section 153C.

Section 153A contains provision for assessment in case of search or requisition while section 153C deals with assessment of the income of a person other than the one referred to in section 153A.

"The new provisions remove the option to file return in ITR-1 in response to notice issued under section 153A or section 153C. Thus, if a notice under these sections is issued to an individual taxpayer, he is required to file ITR-2 only," Wadhwa said.

Separate disclosure to be made for interest earned on compensation and deduction claimed

Section 57(iv) of the Income-tax Act allows 50 percent flat deduction on interest received by a taxpayer on compensation or enhanced compensation. Until last year, the taxpayers filing return in ITR-1 were required to enter the net taxable interest amount in the option of ‘Any Other Income’.

"The new ITR forms now require a taxpayer to declare separately the amount of gross interest and deduction claimed from such interest amount," explained Wadhwa.

What early release of forms means for taxpayers

“With an early release of forms, taxpayers can file their tax returns sooner than before. They can start preparing information which is required to be submitted,” said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Cleartax.