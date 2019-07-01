What Boris Becker’s financial woes can teach us all

The recent, rather saddening, news of tennis icon Boris Becker’s memorabilia worth over $250,000 going up for auction teaches us a very important lesson -- making a lot of money isn’t synonymous to managing that money well. The six-time Grand Slam champion, known for his aggressive serves, possibly missed the line of financial discipline at the often long-drawn five-setter journey to win financial freedom.

The debt woes of ‘Boom Boom’ Becker, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, should work as a reminder to each one of us to take stock of our finances and implement pragmatic strategies to steer clear of financial distress. Here are some tips to remain financially disciplined that should help you along the way.

Keep saving

Allocating money regularly towards building and growing your savings fund should always be the topmost priority. Savings form the foundation of an adequate emergency fund that can bail us out of a difficult financial phase. We also look to our savings when we want to raise investment capital or even to fund our big-ticket expenses. Most importantly, savings prevent us from over-relying on loans, which, if not managed well, could lead to the accumulation of debt.

And when we’re at the prime of our careers with limited financial commitments, we should use this as a golden opportunity to maximise our savings instead of spending it all on inconsequential or excessive things. Which brings us to the next point.

Stay frugal, even when you don’t need to!

You would be able to consistently boost your savings only when you keep your expenses in check. And that doesn’t mean you don’t get to indulge at all – do it preferably after you’ve met your savings target. This makes indulgence even more satisfying!

So, try to minimise major, especially unplanned, expenses, don’t go overboard in drastically raising your standard of living, maintain a budget for your all your expenses and always remain on the lookout to cut wasteful spends. That also means coming nowhere near to maxing out the credit cards!

Consolidate your financial base

Yes, more cash liquidity shouldn’t be squandered away. Use it to first build an emergency fund that should be at least worth of 6-9 months of your household expenses. Having in place an adequate emergency fund would safeguard your financial interests in the face of an unexpected event like sudden job loss or a family emergency. You can build your emergency fund in a savings account or in a fixed deposit account (and let it grow over time), and break the latter quickly with the help of mobile banking after losing just 1 percent interest income while tackling an emergency.

A health insurance policy with adequate coverage amount is another must-have as precious savings and investment returns often get drained to fund a medical emergency. Also, consider going for comprehensive coverage with important add-ons like critical illness cover, pre- and post-hospitalisation charges, etc. for complete protection.

Borrow responsibly



Borrow only when you need it. In other words, don’t take a loan just because you’re eligible for it or you received a call.



If a financing option involves an interest component, see how much of your requirement can be met with your own savings. Less borrowed amount means less repayment, simple.



Explore loan options to find the best deal before taking a call. This includes researching on various secured and unsecured financing options, and also multiple offers of your chosen loan instrument to find the best repayment terms like lower interest rate, flexible tenures and pre-closure and part-payment options.



Having a credit score over 750 will ensure you get a good loan offer. If your score is lower, work towards improving it before applying for a loan by being disciplined with all your existing repayments, correcting credit report errors (if any) and never missing a repayment.



Most importantly, evaluate the affordability of your loan repayment before signing on the dotted line. Faltering on repayments will lead to debt, apart from denting your credit score which can jeopardise your chances when you apply for another, maybe a bigger, loan like a home loan.



Invest smartly and regularly



Make separate investment strategies for different financial goals (for example, a short-term goal to raise Rs 3 lakh for an international trip after 12 months, a medium-term goal to raise Rs 30 lakh for your home down payment fund after three years, and long-term goal to raise Rs 1 crore as retirement corpus).



Choice of investment instrument should be based on due diligence and need to be in line with the requirements of your financial goals and your risk profile. Consult a financial advisor when in doubt.



Always factor in the real rate of returns on your investments (i.e. after calculating the tax and inflation-adjusted return).



Always spread out your investments into various low (like FDs and PPF), mid (equity fund SIPs) and high risk (stocks and commodities) instruments to offset combined risk.



Lastly, don’t invest just to save income tax liability, i.e. expand your investment strategy beyond the 80C deduction ambit.



In conclusion, if there’s one key to ensure success, be it in sports, financial management or life in general – it’s discipline. And one must remain disciplined throughout the course, not just when things get tricky. In fact, it’s tougher to remain disciplined when things go your way, but that’s the challenge you must overcome. If you’re careless during your good times, you’ll struggle to recover when things start going downhill. After all, even the best players at times get complacent while facing a lesser-known opponent. Eventually, they lose the match and crash out of a Grand Slam, and the media terms it ‘a major upset’. But, in reality, it all begins when they lose a crucial break point after they lowered their guard.