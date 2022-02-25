WealthDesk Introduces Embedded WealthDesk Gateway, creates touch points for retail investors online

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) increased the number of digital payment transactions in India by expanding coverage across hundreds of millions of Indians. This was done by making it simple for users to make digital payments from any app just by giving a UPI ID or scanning a QR code. The capital market in India also seems to be waiting for its own UPI moment because various reports show that the percentage of Indians investing in the capital market is significantly lower than developed countries.

To attract more retail participation in the capital markets and to make investing accessible to all, WealthDesk, an investment technology platform, has created the Embedded WealthDesk Gateway (EWG), which has the potential to increase the participation of Indians in capital markets by making it easy to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds( ETFs) and other asset classes in a few clicks from any app or website on the internet.

With the EWG, users can easily place orders for stocks, ETFs, WealthBaskets and other asset classes, view their holdings and open a new broking account without having to switch to another app or website. Integrating broking infrastructure within the EWG will allow retail investors to instantly access limitless opportunities across the internet through different touch points like news content, research applications, advisory, AMC and distribution platforms where intent-driven users want to complete an investment.

Asset Management Companies (AMCs) can activate passive traffic that comes to their website with EWG’s execution capabilities -- users can invest in an ETF from the AMC’s own website. For broker-neutral distributors and wealth management apps, EWG makes it easy to integrate investment capabilities with multiple brokers as opposed to these apps pursuing integrations with each broker individually. For investment advisory and research applications, EWG can help users invest directly from the recommendations and advice from any broker on their own website.

Commenting on this, Ujjwal Jain, Founder and CEO, WealthDesk said, “At WealthDesk, we are constantly working towards democratising wealth creation opportunities for millions of Indians. By consolidating an ever-growing number of brokers on the WealthDesk UWI vision, we have made it easy for any app or website to offer trading capabilities who would otherwise have to integrate with each broker separately. What UPI did for payments, EWG will do for investment and wealth management industries.”

This is a partnered post.