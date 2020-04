The government recently amended the employees' provident fund (EPF) scheme to allow members to make a partial withdrawal, or 'advance' withdrawal, from their corpus to help tide over hardship caused by the coronavirus lockdown. In view of this, let's understand the conditions under which subscribers can withdraw the money, how much fund can be withdrawn and what is the process to do that.

Who is eligible for the advance from EPF to fight COVID-19 Pandemic?

Any member of EPF Scheme, 1952 with UAN (Universal Account number) employed in any establishment or factory covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952, is eligible for EPF withdrawal.

Are the members required to produce any certificate or document for availing this advance?

No certificate or documents is needed to be submitted for availing the benefit.

How much money can members get from the EPF account under this new provision to fight coronavirus and are they required to return it?

Subscribers can get non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 percent of the amount standing to the credit in the EPF account, whichever is less. The amount standing to credit in EPF includes employee’s share, employer’s share and interest thereupon.

Since withdrawal is non-refundable, there is no requirement to refund the amount.

Can you explain with an example?

Let's consider - the balance in the EPF account as on date is Rs 50,000 and monthly basic wage and dearness allowance of the member is Rs 15,000. In this case, 75 percent of balance of Rs 50,000 is Rs 37,500 and amount of three months wage is Rs 45,000. So member is eligible to get Rs 37,500 - the least of two amounts.

How can members claim this amount? Do they need to submit claim form to EPFO office?

Like claim for all other types of advances, the claim for this advance also can be filed online if the UAN is validated with Aadhaar and KYC of bank account and mobile number is seeded in UAN.

Where and how can members file the online claim?

Members can put a claim for 'advance' withdrawal via EPFO's unified portal -- unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in. The claim is then forwarded to the employer for approval. Once approved, the amount is credited to the subscriber's account.

What is income tax rate for advance to fight COVID-19 pandemic?

Income tax is not applicable on any advance availed under EPF scheme.

How long will it take for credit of amount in the bank account after submission of claim for advance to fight COVID-19 pandemic?