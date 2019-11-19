Personal Finance
Want to open a Public Provident Fund account? Here's how it works
Updated : November 19, 2019 02:00 PM IST
An individual can invest in a PPF scheme either through a bank or a post office. The scheme has a lock-in period of 15 years and can be extended by 5 years at a time.
While account holders are not allowed usually to withdraw money from the PPF account till the end of the lock-in period, they are given exemption in certain special situations.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more