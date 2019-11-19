#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Want to open a Public Provident Fund account? Here's how it works

Updated : November 19, 2019 02:00 PM IST

An individual can invest in a PPF scheme either through a bank or a post office. The scheme has a lock-in period of 15 years and can be extended by 5 years at a time.
While account holders are not allowed usually to withdraw money from the PPF account till the end of the lock-in period, they are given exemption in certain special situations.
