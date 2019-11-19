Want to open a Public Provident Fund account? Here's how it works

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a long-term scheme that allows individuals to both save and invest at the same time. Aimed primarily at the working middle-class population, the accounts under the scheme are tax-free, accessible and simple.

Origin

Finance ministry’s National Savings Institute offered PPF account for the public for the first time in the country in 1968. The scheme has a lock-in period of 15 years and can be extended by five years at a time. An individual can invest in a PPF scheme either through a bank or a post office.

Contribution to the account

An individual can invest from Rs 500 to Rs 1,50,000 in a fiscal year to their PPF account. The contributions can either be made on a yearly basis or in monthly instalments. The rate of interest is calculated on the minimum balance in the PPF account between the fifth and the last day of every month, which makes it compulsory for the individual to invest before the fifth of every month.

Withdrawal from the account

While account holders are not allowed usually to withdraw money from the PPF account till the end of the lock-in period, they are given exemption in certain special situations.

A partial withdrawal each year from the PPF account can be made from the seventh year of opening the account, which is tax-free. A PPF account comes with the maturity of 15 years.

The withdrawal limit from the PPF account is capped at 50 percent of the total balance at the end of the fourth year immediately preceding the year of withdrawal.

Other benefits

An individual can take out a loan of 25 percent of the balance amount available against the PPF account from the third fiscal year till the end of the sixth fiscal year on condition that the loan is repaid within 36 months.