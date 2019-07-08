Want to invest in fixed deposit schemes? Here are the FD rates of SBI, PNB, HDFC and ICICI Bank

Among the many tax-saving options available in the market, fixed deposit schemes are one of the most popular. An individual can claim tax deduction up to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

There is no cap on the money that can be invested for a fixed period. However, the money invested cannot be withdrawn until the end of the tenure. Fixed deposit schemes are available both at banks as well as at post offices for a period ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Here are the key fixed deposit rates offered by India's leading banks: