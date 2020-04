With Akshay Tritiya just around the corner, jewellers have come up with several innovative ways to sell gold online amid the coronavirus lockdown. If you are one of those who made sure to buy gold every year on the day of Akshay Tritiya, these online sale options are worth considering this year.

Here are some of the options you can consider to buy gold online amid the lockdown:

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers has announced sale of gold ownership certificates through online platform in view of Akshaya Tritiya and the nationwide lockdown. Customers can purchase the precious metal from upwards of two grams following which a gold ownership certificate would be sent to them on the day of Akshaya Tritiya based on the customer recommended platforms.

The Gold Ownership Certificate would indicate the person owns the yellow metal with a certain amount of value fulfilling the tradition of purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya day, Kalyan Jewellers said.

(Also read: Why people consider gold to be a ‘safe haven’ in crises like the coronavirus)

“This is the first time in decades we are in a state of lockdown during the Akshaya Tritiya period. This time around, owing to the lockdown, our social media channels are flooded with queries on purchase of gold,” Kalyan Jewellers, CMD, T S Kalyanarama was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Tanishq

Jewellery retailer Tanishq has started its Akshaya Tritiya offer on its e-commerce platform. This offer will run till April 27, said Tanishq in a press release.

"Once the situation returns to normalcy and services resume, the customers can either opt to go to the store and pick up their jewellery or get it delivered to their doorstep," it said.

The retailer has also launched new technology initiatives such as video-calling feature, live assisted chat on its website and set up a remote war room to resolve any customer query in real-time.

(Also read: Key things to know before investing in gold)

PhonePe

PhonePe has allowed customers to buy certified 24 Karat (K) gold from its app. Customers can get up to Rs 200 cashback on making these gold purchases. Gold purchased by customers on the app will be stored in a free bank-grade insured locker facility, according to reports.

PhonePe has partnered with SafeGold and MMTC-PAMP for this facility.

Other options

Additionally, customers can buy gold bonds this Akshay Tritiya instead of physical gold. The series-I of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday. This subscription will close on April 24 and certificate of the bonds will be issued on April 28. The issue price for the same has been fixed at Rs 4,639 per gram of the yellow metal. Online subscribers can secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram.