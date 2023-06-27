Want to build an emergency fund? Here's a detailed guide on how you can do it

Building an emergency fund requires time, consistency, planning, and disciplined financial management. Start small and increase your savings as you progress. Here's a handy guide on how to build an emergency fund.

Life is full of unexpected challenges, including financial difficulties. However, you can prepare for these situations by having an emergency fund. An emergency fund is like a shield that protects you from the storm of financial troubles. Its purpose is to prevent you from accumulating more debt or having to borrow money at the last minute. It provides you with a readily available source of cash when you need it the most.

Live TV

Loading...

Everyone's situation is different, depending on factors like lifestyle, dependents, income, and unavoidable expenses. Typically, it is recommended to save six to nine months' worth of mandatory expenses in a fixed deposit or liquid fund offered by a financial institution. The exact duration depends on your job security and business stability.

To ensure liquidity and minimal risk, it is advisable to invest a significant portion of your emergency fund in liquid funds. These funds offer better returns than traditional savings accounts and allow you to redeem your investment quickly.