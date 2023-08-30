How to link your voter id with Aadhaar card? Check step-by-step guide here

In a move aimed at enhancing the accuracy and authenticity of voter information, the Election Commission of India allows citizens to link their Aadhaar card with their voter ID. This linking process, though voluntary and not mandatory, can be completed online or through SMS by March 31, 2024.

The Election Commission's primary objective behind this initiative is to streamline the electoral rolls and eliminate duplicate entries. By verifying the identity of voters, the commission aims to prevent instances where the same person is registered in multiple constituencies or multiple times within the same constituency.

For those who wish to link their Aadhaar card with their voter ID online, the process is here:

Visit the official National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP) website at nvsp.in.

Step 2: Log in to the portal and select the "Search in Electoral Roll" option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your personal details along with your Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Upon entering the Aadhaar details, an OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number or email.

Step 5: Enter the OTP to authenticate your request. Once verified, your Voter ID card will be successfully linked to your Aadhaar card.

Additionally, the Election Commission offers Form 6B to facilitate the collection of Aadhaar data of electors. This form is designed to simplify the process of registering electors and weeding out duplicate entries in the electoral roll. Form 6B can be easily accessed on the ECI/CEO websites, as well as on platforms like GARUDA, NVSP, and VHA for online submission of Aadhaar data.

For those who prefer the offline route, a hard copy of Form 6B can be submitted to booth-level officers. These officers have been instructed to digitize the collected forms within seven days of receipt, ensuring a swift and efficient process.