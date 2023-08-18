Vivriti Capital's Rs 500 crore NCD issue opens: Should you invest?

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Vivriti Capital on Friday opened its first public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise up to Rs 500 crore. The NCD has a face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 250 crore (base issue size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 250 crore (green shoe option), cumulatively aggregating up to 50 lakh NCDs for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 500 crore.

The issue will close on August 31, 2023, with an option for an early closure.

The NCDs offered through this prospectus are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited. JM Financial Limited is the lead manager of the public issue.

Coupon rates and tenure

The public issue comprises Series I to Series V with different tenure of interest payment and coupon rates. Series I has a tenure of 18 months and a coupon rate of 9.57 percent per annum (payable monthly) and an effective yield of 9.98 percent per annum. Series II has a tenure of 18 months and a coupon rate of 10 percent per annum (payable annually) and an effective yield of 10.06 percent per annum.

Series III has a tenure of 24 months and a coupon rate of 9.65 percent per annum (paid on a quarterly basis, relevant interest will be paid on the same date of the relevant month of each quarter from the deemed date of allotment on the principal outstanding along with the redemption amount of the NCDs as per the principal redemption schedule and redemption amounts for Series III NCDs as provided in Prospectus) and an effective yield of 9.98 percent per annum.

Series IV has a tenure of 24 months and a coupon rate of 10.03 percent per annum (payable monthly) and an effective yield of 10.49 percent per annum. Series V has a tenure of 24 months and a coupon rate of 10.50 percent per annum (payable annually) and an effective yield of 10.48 percent per annum.

SERIES TENURE COUPON RATE EFFECTIVE YIELD/ANNUM PAYABLE Series I 18 Months 9.57% 9.98% Monthly Series II 18 Months 10% 10.06% Annually Series III 24 Months 9.65% 9.98% Quarterly Series IV 24 Months 10.03% 10.49% Monthly Series V 24 Months 10.5% 10.48% Annually

The objective

The company proposes to utilise at least 75 percent of the total amount from net proceeds from the issue towards onward lending, financing and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and a maximum of up to 25 percent of the total amount from net proceeds from the issue towards general purpose expenses.

Categories

The different categories for investors are Category I Investor - Institutional Investors; Category II Investor - Non-Institutional Investors, Category III Investor – High Net-Worth Individual Investors: Resident Indian individuals or Hindu Undivided Families through the Karta applying for an amount aggregating to above Rs 1,000,000 across all options of NCDs in this Issue.

Category IV Investor – Retail Individual Investors: Resident Indian Individuals or Hindu Undivided Families through the Karta applying for an amount aggregating up to and including Rs 1,000,000 across all options of NCDs in this issue and shall include retail Individual Investors, who submit a bid for an amount not more than Rs 500,000 in any of the bidding options in the Issue (including HUFs applying through their Karta and does not include NRIs) through UPI Mechanism.

Investment considerations

Vivriti Capital with a substantial portfolio of Rs 5,835.80 crore, offers debt solutions to a wide range of 194 mid-corporates. The NCDs, while not convertible to equity, are tradable on the secondary market, providing investors with flexibility. One of the key attractions of these NCDs is their competitive interest rates, which surpass those offered by traditional bank fixed deposits, experts say.

Importantly, these NCDs come with relatively low credit risk. According to credit rating agency CARE Ratings, the NCDs have been assigned a “CARE A; Positive” rating as of June 12, 2023. While this rating falls short of the highest ratings (CARE AAA and CARE AA), it is noteworthy that issuers with a "CARE A" rating are still deemed to possess adequate safety in terms of fulfilling their financial obligations in a timely manner.

Investors seeking higher returns through slightly increased risk may find NCDs a valuable inclusion in their investment portfolios. The ability to access better interest rates compared to conventional fixed deposits, coupled with a satisfactory credit rating, makes Vivriti Capital's NCD offering worth considering. Potential investors are advised to thoroughly assess their risk tolerance and conduct due diligence before making any investment decisions, experts opine.