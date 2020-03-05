  • SENSEX
Vivad Se Vishwas: Wealth tax, STT, CTT disputes kept out of this amnesty scheme

Updated : March 05, 2020 06:48 PM IST

Income Tax department has clarified that the declarant has to deposit the disputed tax amount within 15 days after determination of the tax liability by a designated authority under the scheme.
The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
This paved the way for the government to notify rules and procedures for implementation of the scheme, which was proposed in the Budget.
