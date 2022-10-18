Vistara, IndiGo announces festive season sale — Check offers on flight ticket prices

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While Vistara has announced flight tickets starting at Rs 1,499, IndiGo's offer also start Rs 1,499. Check latest offers on flight ticket prices here

Amid the festive season, airlines have come up with offers to lure customers. While Vistara has announced flight tickets starting at Rs 1,499, IndiGo's offer also start Rs 1,499.

This comes at a time when surge in the airfares is being reported with rise in domestic aviation traffic. According to a survey conducted by online platform LocalCircles , around one-third of air passengers had to pay extra money for seats on a flight in the last 12 months as free seat option was not available.

Here are the latest offers on flight ticket prices:

Vistara

Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines-owned Vistara has announced festive sale across its domestic and international network. Under the sale, the domestic bookings are open till October 19. The one-way, all-inclusive domestic fares start from Rs 1,499 for economy, Rs 2,999 for premium economy, and Rs 8,999 for business class.

For domestic, one-way all-inclusive fares start at Rs 1,499 for economy class, Rs 2,999 for premium economy, and Rs 8,999 for business class. For international, return all-inclusive fares start at Rs 14,149 for economy class (Delhi-Kathmandu), Rs 18,499 for premium economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), and Rs 42,499 for business class (Delhi-Kathmandu), according to the airline.

Here are the flight tickets on offer on international destinations:

(Source: Vistara)

Bookings under the sale are open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s airport ticket offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, online travel agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents.

IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo is offering festive sales with ticket fares starting at Rs 1,499. This offer is available till October 19 for travel between November 1 till April 15, 2023. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights, on select sectors across IndiGo’s domestic network.