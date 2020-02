Gone are the days when youngsters used to totally depend on their parent's savings for celebrations and expenditures. Millennials today are choosing a diverse path in most of the cases. Be it Valentine’s day celebration or wedding expenditure, millennials, who are financially liberated, try to do things on their own and are ready to bear a major chunk of the expenses.

The current trend

According to a report by IndiaLends, a fintech start-up, millennials accounted for 84 percent of total wedding loan applications in 2019-20. Comparing 2019-20 data with the previous year, IndiaLends reported a 30 percent growth in personal loans for wedding purposes. This shows that millennials or Generation-Y are trying to be more responsible for their financial well-being these days.

When it comes to individual Valentine's Day plans, millennials even lead the chart there. According to financial analysts, more than 70 percent of individuals in this generation spend money on such kind of celebrations.

"This is higher than any other age group," they add.

Understanding the trend

“Traditionally, in a common Indian household, it was parents who would save for children’s education, weddings, and even their vacations and other necessities. But off-late millennials who account for roughly half of India’s adult population are bringing a change in this trend," said Gaurav Chopra, Founder, and CEO, IndiaLends.

Even when it comes to weddings, considered to be a big-ticket expenditure, millennials don’t want to compromise and are willing to shoulder the expenditure, prompting them to reach digital lenders. As per IndiaLends data, borrowers apply for loans three to four months in advance to pay for wedding expenses such as jewellery, wedding arrangements.