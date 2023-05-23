The dearness allowance will now increase from 38 percent to 42 percent in Uttarakhand.
On Monday, the Uttarakhand government announced a four percent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, as reported by news agency ANI. The dearness allowance in Uttarakhand will now rise from 38 percent to 42 percent.
The Chief Minister's Office shared in a tweet on Monday that this hike in DA will benefit over three lakh government employees and pensioners. The Uttarakhand cabinet had authorised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to decide on increasing the DA of the personnel.
"Approval has been given by the Chief Minister to increase the dearness allowance in the interest of state employees and pensioners," the statement added.
The Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. On the other hand, dearness relief (DR) is the same as allowance and is given to central government pensioners.
At central level, government usually revises the DA/DR rate every six months. This is done to compensate for the loss in purchasing power of the monthly salary/pension wealth due to inflation. In line with this, the state government announces bi-annual hike in DA and DR, usually in January and July.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Waiting for appraisal? Here’s why many employers may offer ESOPs instead this year
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
20% TCS on Credit Cards — a penalty on tax payers to pay for the incompetence of the government to catch evaders
May 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Six to 13-year-old girls in a Punjab village dream of making it big in the Women's Premier League
May 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read