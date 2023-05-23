The dearness allowance will now increase from 38 percent to 42 percent in Uttarakhand.

On Monday, the Uttarakhand government announced a four percent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, as reported by news agency ANI. The dearness allowance in Uttarakhand will now rise from 38 percent to 42 percent.

The Chief Minister's Office shared in a tweet on Monday that this hike in DA will benefit over three lakh government employees and pensioners. The Uttarakhand cabinet had authorised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to decide on increasing the DA of the personnel.

"Approval has been given by the Chief Minister to increase the dearness allowance in the interest of state employees and pensioners," the statement added.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same. On the other hand, dearness relief (DR) is the same as allowance and is given to central government pensioners.

At central level, government usually revises the DA/DR rate every six months. This is done to compensate for the loss in purchasing power of the monthly salary/pension wealth due to inflation. In line with this, the state government announces bi-annual hike in DA and DR, usually in January and July.