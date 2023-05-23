The dearness allowance will now increase from 38 percent to 42 percent in Uttarakhand.

On Monday, the Uttarakhand government announced a four percent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, as reported by news agency ANI. The dearness allowance in Uttarakhand will now rise from 38 percent to 42 percent.

The Chief Minister's Office shared in a tweet on Monday that this hike in DA will benefit over three lakh government employees and pensioners. The Uttarakhand cabinet had authorised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to decide on increasing the DA of the personnel.

"Approval has been given by the Chief Minister to increase the dearness allowance in the interest of state employees and pensioners," the statement added.