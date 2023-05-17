Uttar Pradesh govt hikes DA by 4% under 7th Pay Commission

Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same.

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and dearness relief (DR) to its pensioners by four percent from January 1, 2023. The decision was taken by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday night. The DA and DR hike would reportedly benefit 16.35 lakh employees and 11 lakh pensioners in the state.

Following the hike, the DA and DR rate for employees and pensioners will increase from 38 percent to 42 percent.