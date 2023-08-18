UTI Nifty Midcap 150 ETF opens for subscription: Should you invest?

UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) has launched UTI Nifty Midcap 150 ETF that provides investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to the universe of midcap companies. The new fund offer (NFO) will close on August 28, 2023, Monday and it will reopen again on September 05, 2023, Tuesday.

The UTI Midcap 150 ETF will be a passively managed scheme and the scheme will replicate the performance of the underlying index i.e. Nifty Midcap 150 TRI.

In the ETF space, UTI MF currently has 7 ETF products - based on broad large cap based indices (Nifty 50, Sensex, Nifty Next 50 and Sensex Next 50), sectoral thematic index (Nifty Bank) and ETFs based on commodities (Gold & Silver). To further expand UTI MF products in the overall market-cap coverage, the company is now launching the ETF in midcap segment with UTI Nifty Midcap 150 ETF, the fund house said.

Investment objective

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error, UTI Mutual Fund said.

However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved.

Fund manager and benchmark

Sharwan Kumar Goyal is the fund manager. The benchmark of the scheme is NIFTY Midcap 150 TRI.

Minimum investment

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. After NFO, subsequent minimum investment amount is Rs 1,000

and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

On the stock exchange, minimum 1 unit can be bought/sold in demat form at prevailing prices quoted on the NSE and on any other exchange where they are traded.

Asset allocation

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Securities covered by Nifty Midcap 150 Index 95% 100% Medium to High Money Market Instruments, including Tri-Party Repo on government securities or T-bills, cash & cash equivalents or Liquid category of Mutual Fund 0% 5% Low

Entry/exit load

This scheme involves no “Entry Load”, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load” would also be “Nil”.

Investment considerations

The UTI Nifty Midcap 150 ETF NFO aims to provide investors exposure to the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, which represents the performance of the midcap segment of the Indian stock market. This index comprises companies beyond the top 100 largest stocks but within the top 250 by full market capitalization on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As midcap stocks are known for their potential for growth and expansion, they often attract investors looking for higher returns than large-cap stocks, albeit with a higher level of risk, experts say.

One of the main advantages of investing in an ETF is its inherent diversification. By investing in a basket of midcap stocks through the UTI Nifty Midcap 150 ETF, investors can spread their risk across multiple companies, sectors, and industries. This diversification can help mitigate the impact of a downturn in any single stock or sector on the overall portfolio performance.

However, potential investors should also consider the associated risks. Midcap stocks can be more volatile compared to large-cap stocks, leading to fluctuations in the ETF's value.

Moreover, the performance of the ETF is closely tied to the overall health of the midcap segment of the market. Economic factors, market sentiment, and sector-specific developments can significantly impact the performance of the ETF, experts opine.

Before investing in the UTI Nifty Midcap 150 ETF NFO, investors should assess their risk tolerance, investment goals, and time horizon. If an investor is seeking long-term growth and is comfortable with the potential for higher volatility, this ETF could be a suitable addition to a diversified portfolio. However, for those with a more conservative risk profile, a larger allocation to stable assets like large-cap stocks or bonds might be advisable.

Here's a look at the returns of some of the ETFs:

Scheme Name 1-year 3-year 5-year HDFC Index Fund - S&P BSE Sensex Plan - Direct Plan Index Funds/ETFs 9.31% 20.77% 12.39% ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 9.24% 20.64% 12.44% Nippon India Index Fund - Direct Plan - S&P BSE Sensex Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 9.33% 20.77% 12.43% Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 8.71% 20.71% 11.76% LIC MF S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 9.28% 20.52% 12.19% Tata S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund - Direct Plan Index Funds/ETFs 9.21% 20.35% 12.33% Taurus Nifty 50 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Index Funds/ETFs 8.09% 20.53% 11.76%

(Source: Moneycontrol)