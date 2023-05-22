English
UTI MF launches Nifty50 Equal Weight and S&P BSE Housing index funds — NFOs open till June 5

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Anshul  May 22, 2023 6:19:12 PM IST (Published)

The investment objective of the schemes is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index.

UTI Mutual Fund has launched two index funds- UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, and UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund. The new fund offers (NFOs) opened for subscription today, May 22, 2023, and will close on June 5, 2023. The investment objective of the schemes is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index.

However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the mutual fund house said.
UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund
This is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI. The investment policies of the scheme will be as per SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 and within the following guideline. Under normal circumstances, the investment range would be as follows:
