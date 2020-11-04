Personal Finance US Elections 2020 Results: Should you alter your investment plans based on the outcome? Updated : November 04, 2020 02:52 PM IST The US presidential election results may have a momentous impact on the world, including equity markets -- be it a Donald Trump or a Joe Biden victory -- at least in the short term. Over the last 3 decades, equity markets have performed better on average under Democratic Party presidents. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.