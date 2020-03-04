Personal Finance Urban India continues to feel financially insecure, finds survey Updated : March 04, 2020 05:23 PM IST Max Life on Wednesday unveiled the findings of the second edition of its flagship survey 'Max Life India Protection Quotient' 2.0 in association with KANTAR. The sample size of the survey conducted between December 2019 to Januayr 2020 was 7,014, wherein 25 cities were covered -- 6 metros, 9 tier I and 10 tier II cities. The survey witnessed an increase in India's level of term insurance awareness, term insurance ownership and protection quotient over the last 12 months.