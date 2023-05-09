UPI transactions: Key tips to keep your money safe while making payments

2 Min(s) Read
Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is one of the most common payment systems in India, which is known for its efficiency and convenience. However, as this becomes more popular, chances of fraud and scams also increase. Here are key tips to keep your UPI payment secured.
United Payments Interface (UPI) has become a part of our daily transactions, right from digitally transferring money to peers or paying it to merchants. Indian consumers have experienced the speed and convenience of paying through UPI and the adoption rate grew exponentially in the last two years. While digital payments are convenient and fast, it is also important that one needs to be cautious and alert while transacting online or digitally.
Here are a few safety tips to keep the money safe and avoid it falling in the wrong hands:
Verify the UPI ID