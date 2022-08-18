Indian travellers to UK can soon pay via UPI, RuPay in stores

By CNBCTV18.com

UPI and RuPay customers from India would soon be able to make in-store payments in the United Kingdom via PayXpert’s point-of-sale devices.

The NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the RuPay card scheme, on August 18 signed an MoU to collaborate with PayXpert, a payments solutions provider, to internationalise its payment solutions acceptance in the UK.

This collaboration would ensure that the Indian payment solutions are available in the UK on all Android point-of-sale devices of PayXpert for in-store payments. It would begin with UPI-based QR code payments and the possibility for RuPay card payments could later possibly be integrated.

"Every year over half-a-million Indians travel to the UK including over one hundred thousand students. Over the next few years, this number is expected to grow exponentially. This partnership will provide Indian travellers with a familiar and convenient way to make payments in the UK. The UPI and RuPay payment options are set to benefit both consumers and retailers across the UK while providing a welcome boost to commerce across the retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors," stated a joint statement released by PayXpert and NPCI.

PayXpert's Managing Director David Armstrong said the UPI and RuPay payment schemes are great names to add to the company's portfolio of international payment options available on their POS devices. "It will open up a new field of opportunity for us in the UK and further strengthen the capability of our solution for UK merchants," he said.

Anubhav Sharma, Head of International Business-Partnership, Business Development & Marketing at NPCI International, said with this development, Indians travelling to the UK will be able to enjoy the benefits of the UPI's payments platforms through PayXpert's PoS devices. "This collaboration is an important milestone for us and we plan on augmenting the facility of RuPay card payments in the near future,” he said.