Now, you can use credit facilities via UPI even without a traditional card: Here's how

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enabled transactions through pre-sanctioned credit lines via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Under this initiative, individuals can make payments using pre-sanctioned credit lines issued by scheduled commercial banks, provided they have the prior consent of the individual customer.

This means individuals who don't possess a traditional credit card can now effortlessly avail of credit facilities by linking their funding accounts to UPI. The move has ensured a levelling of the financial playing field.

On April 6 , the central bank, during its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting, proposed permitting payments through transfer of pre-sanctioned credit lines by banks. The RBI's decision marks a significant expansion of the UPI ecosystem, opening up possibilities for both banks and consumers.

Understanding the move

Traditionally, credit cards have been the primary means of accessing digital credit. However, the RBI's latest announcement empowers banks to offer credit products that emulate credit card offerings, all without the need for physical credit cards or the expensive infrastructure associated with them, such as POS/swipe machines.

This move is especially significant because, while credit cards were previously allowed on UPI rails, this was limited to the RuPay settlement system, which was not widely adopted by private sector banks. As most credit cards from these banks are operated on Visa and Mastercard settlement systems, the previous allowance for RuPay credit cards had minimal impact.

However, the introduction of pre-sanctioned credit lines changes the game entirely, enabling private sector banks to offer credit-like products to anyone with a UPI relationship with the bank.

Pre-sanctioned credit lines essentially involve pre-approved credit, which banks grant to customers based on data analytics conducted on both internal deposit customers and potentially non-customers whose creditworthiness has been assessed by the bank.

Key benefits

This approach allows private sector banks to target both existing and new-to-bank customers, providing access to financial solutions previously beyond their reach.

The benefits for customers are manifold. Firstly, it reduces the number of physical cards individuals need to carry, streamlining their wallets and simplifying their financial lives. Secondly, it facilitates transactions via UPI, reducing the time and effort required to secure loans and access credit. This seamless integration of credit lines into the UPI system promises to enhance financial inclusion and provide greater flexibility to consumers.

Mandar Agashe, Founder & MD of Sarvatra Technologies, lauded this decision by the RBI, stating, "The decision to expand the scope of UPI by including credit lines as a funding account is yet another remarkable feature added to UPI."

He goes on to highlight that this development puts funding accounts and credit cards on an equal footing within the UPI ecosystem, making credit more accessible and user-friendly for everyone.