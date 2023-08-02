UPI was introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016 as an interface that allows users to connect multiple bank accounts to a single mobile application and instantly transfer funds.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has registered 996 crore transactions in July, an increase of 6.6 percent from the previous month, according to data issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The total transaction amount in the same period rose to Rs 15.34 lakh crore, NPCI said.

In terms of transaction count, UPI posted a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 58 percent, while the transaction value rose by 44 percent YoY, NPCI tweeted from its official account.

In June 2023, UPI had reported more than 933 crore transactions worth Rs 14.75 lakh crore. In May, UPI transactions had registered a value of Rs 14.3 lakh crore and a volume of 941 crore.

Here's a look at number of banks that were live on UPI in the months of 2023, along with their volume and value:

Month Number of banks live on UPI Volume (in million) Value (in crore) Jun-23 458 9,335.06 14,75,464.27 May-23 445 9,415.19 14,89,145.50 Apr-23 414 8,898.14 14,07,007.55 Mar-23 399 8,685.30 14,10,443.01 Feb-23 390 7,534.76 12,35,846.62 Jan-23 385 8,036.89 12,98,726.62

(Source: NPCI)

Commenting on the growth of UPI transactions, Mandar Agashe, Founder and MD at Sarvatra Technologieshave said that majority of India's urban and semi-rural community has grown accustomed to using UPI transactions because of its accessibility and real-time money transfer, which has led to UPI transactions reaching a new all-time high in terms of both volume and value.

"Collaborations of fintechs and banks have further strengthened the UPI ecosystem due to which it has emerged as the country's leading mode of payment. Many new use cases have also evolved around UPI which will boost volumes in the near future, including the RuPay credit card’s linkage with UPI," he said.

UPI and Singapore’s PayNow also signed an agreement earlier this year, allowing users in either country to make cross-border transactions. The UAE, Bhutan, and Nepal have already adopted the UPI payment system. NPCI is reportedly also in talks with other countries in the USA, Europe and West Asia to extend UPI services.

UPI was introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016 as an interface that allows users to connect multiple bank accounts to a single mobile application and instantly transfer funds. This system ensures safe and convenient money transfers between bank accounts and operates under the strict supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NPCI.

It soon gained widespread acceptance among the masses as the most popular digital payment method. PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and Cred account for over 95 percent of the market share.