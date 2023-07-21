After France, PM Modi signs agreement to launch UPI in Sri Lanka

UPI in Sri Lanka: This decision comes days after India and France signed a similar agreement on UPI. UPI and Singapore’s PayNow also signed an agreement earlier this year, allowing users in either country to make cross-border transactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India and Sri Lanka have agreed on usage of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mechanism. The agreement signed to launch UPI in Sri Lanka will increase fintech connectivity, PM Modi said during joint address with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe on Thursday kicked off a two-day visit to India. It is the first visit to India by a Sri Lankan leader since the island nation reeled under a severe economic crisis last year.

The decision on UPI comes days after India and France signed a similar agreement on UPI. Enabling UPI payments in France means Indian tourists would now be able to make payments in France in rupee through UPI. It will be started from Eiffel Tower. In other others, Indians visiting Europe will be able to use their UPI app to make their payments in France in the rupee using local QR or UPI ID.

UPI and Singapore’s PayNow also signed an agreement earlier this year, allowing users in either country to make cross-border transactions. The UAE, Bhutan, and Nepal have already adopted the UPI payment system. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is reportedly also in talks with other countries in the USA, Europe and West Asia to extend UPI services.

UPI is an instant real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The interface facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, UPI transactions stood at Rs 139.2 lakh crore in FY23 or about 73 percent of all non-cash transactions in India in 2022.