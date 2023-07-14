Indians will soon be able to use UPI in France: How will it work, charges and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in this European nation, opening a huge new market for Indian innovation. Here's all you need to know about the development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and France have agreed on usage of United Payments Interface (UPI) mechanism. Addressing the Indian community at the La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre on an island in river Seine, Modi said very soon Indian tourists will be able to make rupee payments using UPI from atop the Eiffel Tower.

In 2022, the National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation that offers UPI services, signed an MoU with France's fast and secure online payment system, called Lyra. In 2023, UPI and Singapore’s PayNow signed an agreement , allowing users in either country to make cross-border transactions. The UAE, Bhutan, and Nepal have already adopted the UPI payment system.

What is meant by the new linking

Enabling UPI payments in France means Indian tourists would now be able to make payments in France in rupee through UPI. It will be started from Eiffel Tower. In other others, Indians visiting Europe will be able to use their UPI app to make their payments in France in the rupee using local QR or UPI ID.

The impact

This will likely help in saving forex reserves as the retail payments through UPI in France will be made in Indian rupees.

"The use of UPI in France will provide ease of operation for the Indian traveller and cut down the cost of forex transactions. As far as the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations are concerned, travel related expenses will fall within the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits and Tax Credited at Source (TCS) provisions will apply normally," Riaz Thingna, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat told CNBC-TV18.com.

Thingna calls it a very positive step for Indians travelling abroad with lower cost coupled with the flexibility of spending on need basis as against buying a fixed amount of foreign exchange. Additionally, since UPI is directly linked to the bank account authorised dealers will be able to monitor these transactions more easily.

However, details on limits and other are awaited on this development.

The charges

International payments through credit cards or debit cards attract markup charges between 0.99 percent to 3.5 percent of the payment amount, depending upon the card features. However, experts say that using UPI in France may be free from these charges.

This is because payments (when done through debit or credit cards) abroad are made in foreign currencies. But, in this case the payment will be done in rupees and there is an agreement between India’s NPCI and France’s Lyra Network. So, the markup charges might not be there.

Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar.com, however, feels that there could be some additional transaction and currency conversion fees associated with international forex transactions.

"It’s important to note that the exact charges and fees for international UPI transactions may vary depending on the banks, payment service providers, and regulatory guidelines in place. There will be further clarity once this is operationalised," Shetty told CNBC-TV18.com.