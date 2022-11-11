    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NPCI introduces electricity bill payments service on 123PAY — How to avail?

    By Sangam Singh

    The NPCI says that this measure will facilitate a smooth electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users, Users can also make a payment in 10 regional languages by calling on two payment numbers.

    National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday said that electricity bill payments service for more than 70 electricity boards is now enabled on 123PAY.

    As per NPCI, this measure will facilitate a smooth and quick electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users to instantly make payments directly from their bank accounts. Powered by Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), this process will eliminate the need to pay in cash at the utility office. This service will be available to both feature phones as well as smartphone users.
    Users can also make a payment in 10 regional languages by calling on payment numbers ‘080 4516 3666’ or ‘6366 200 200’ and following some basic steps.
    ALSO READ | NPCI launches open source licence model for BHIM App to help banks launch their UPI apps
    Sourabh Tomar, head of UPI and IMPS Product of NPCI said, “We believe that the voice-enabled electricity bill payments functionality on 123PAY will provide a further push to UPI acceptance in various geographies across the country and will transform the waybill payments are perceived."
    "These payments will not only save time but will also conveniently modernise the process of Bill Payment via voice facility on call. Going ahead, we will continue to expand the ambit of services offered by 123PAY and, as a corollary, the conveniences of its users," he added.
    Developed by the NPCI, 123PAY was launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase the digital penetration of financial services. 123PAY enables feature phone users to digitally undertake transactions based on four technology alternatives including calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, missed call, app functionality in feature phones, and also proximity sound-based payments.
    ALSO READ | NPCI says need incentivisation on UPI to drive investment in the ecosystem and expand the market
