Aadhaar older than 10 years? Check steps to change address and demographic details

By Anshul

Mini Aadhaar is a 12 digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India on behalf of the Government of India. Read this to know how you can update your address and demographic details online.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged citizens who received their Aadhaar cards at least 10 years ago but have never updated their details, to do the needful.

In a statement, UIDAI -- the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers -- said the updation of identification and residence can be done online as well as at Aadhaar centres.

UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

Here are the steps to update Aadhaar address online:

Step 1:

Go to the Aadhaar self-service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option.

Step 2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number, and OTP.

Step 3: In case of valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP.'

Step 5: Enter the OTP and login to the Aadhaar account.

Step 6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option. One can also use the 'Update Address vis Secret Code' option.

Step 7: Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

Step 8: Now, select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 10: Aadhaar update request will be accepted and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.

Here are the steps to update demographic details in Aadhaar:

Step 1: Log on to Log on to https://uidai.gov.in and click on 'update Aadhaar'. Then, click on 'update demographics data online'.

Step 2: Log in with a 12-digit Aadhaar number to begin and enter the captcha code shown. An OTP will be received on registered mobile which is required to be entered.

Step 3: Now click on 'update demographic data'. Then, select the data fields such as name, date of birth and gender from the menu and click on 'name' and proceed.

Step 4: After proceeding, another tab will open. Input correct name (in English or in regional language using their Google language options) and upload valid document (from the options available) from computer or laptop or device. After entering captcha code, you will get OTP on the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Then make the payment of Rs 50 from various banking and credit card options.