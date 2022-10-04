Unity Bank offers up to 8.4% interest rate on fixed deposit under 'Shagun 501'

By Anshul

Mini Unity Bank has also revised its interest rates on callable and non-callable bulk deposits (deposits higher than Rs 2 crore). Here are the latest FD rates

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank), a digital first bank, has launched Shagun 501 - a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme amid festival season. Under this offer, retail customers will earn a return of 7.90 percent on 501 days FD, whereas senior citizens will earn 8.40 percent.

This festive offer will be available only for deposits booked up to October 31, 2022.

Unity Bank has also revised its interest rates on callable and non-callable bulk deposits (deposits higher than Rs 2 crore). Callable bulk deposits offer up to 7 percent interest whereas non-callable bulk deposits offer up to 7.25 percent interest.

Here are the FD interest rates offered by Unity Small Finance Bank on deposits up to Rs 2 crore:

Tenure General FD Rates Senior Citizen FD Rates 7-14 Days 4.00% 4.00% 15-45 Days 4.00% 4.00% 46-60 Days 5.00% 5.50% 61-90 Days 5.00% 5.50% 91-180 Days 5.00% 5.50% 181 Days – 364 Days 6.50% 7.00% 365 Days(1 Year) 7.35% 7.85% >1Year – 500 days 7.35% 7.85% 501 days 7.90% 8.40% 502 days-18 Months 7.35% 7.85% >18 M -2 Years 7.40% 7.90% >2 Year -3 Years 7.65% 8.15% >3 Year – 5Years 7.65% 8.15% >5 Year – 10 Year 7.00% 7.50%

(Source: Unity Small Finance Bank)

Here are the FD interest rates offered by Unity Small Finance Bank on deposits above Rs 2 crore:

Tenure >=Rs 2 crto < Rs 5 cr Rs 5 cr to< Rs 10Cr Rs 10 cr to < Rs 25 cr Rs 25 cr to< Rs 50 cr Rs 50 cr to< Rs 100cr Rs 100 crand Above 7-14 Days 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 15-45 Days 5.10% 5.10% 5.10% 5.10% 5.10% 5.10% 46-60 Days 5.30% 5.30% 5.30% 5.30% 5.30% 5.30% 61-90 Days 5.70% 5.70% 5.70% 5.70% 5.70% 5.70% 91-180 Days 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 181 – 364 Days 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 365 Days(1 Year) 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% >1Year – 18 M 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% >18 M -2 Year 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% >2 Year -3 Year 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% >3 Year – 5Year 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% >5 Year – 10 Year 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00%

(Source: Unity Small Finance Bank)