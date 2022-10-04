    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Unity Bank offers up to 8.4% interest rate on fixed deposit under 'Shagun 501'

    By Anshul   IST (Published)

    Unity Bank has also revised its interest rates on callable and non-callable bulk deposits (deposits higher than Rs 2 crore). Here are the latest FD rates

    Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank), a digital first bank, has launched Shagun 501 - a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme amid festival season. Under this offer, retail customers will earn a return of 7.90 percent on 501 days FD, whereas senior citizens will earn 8.40 percent.
    This festive offer will be available only for deposits booked up to October 31, 2022.
    Unity Bank has also revised its interest rates on callable and non-callable bulk deposits (deposits higher than Rs 2 crore). Callable bulk deposits offer up to 7 percent interest whereas non-callable bulk deposits offer up to 7.25 percent interest.
    Here are the FD interest rates offered by Unity Small Finance Bank on deposits up to Rs 2 crore:
    TenureGeneral FD RatesSenior Citizen FD Rates
    7-14 Days4.00%4.00%
    15-45 Days4.00%4.00%
    46-60 Days5.00%5.50%
    61-90 Days5.00%5.50%
    91-180 Days5.00%5.50%
    181 Days – 364 Days6.50%7.00%
    365 Days(1 Year)7.35%7.85%
    >1Year – 500 days7.35%7.85%
    501 days7.90%8.40%
    502 days-18 Months7.35%7.85%
     >18 M -2 Years7.40%7.90%
    >2 Year -3 Years7.65%8.15%
    >3 Year – 5Years7.65%8.15%
    >5 Year – 10 Year7.00%7.50%
    (Source: Unity Small Finance Bank)
    Here are the FD interest rates offered by Unity Small Finance Bank on deposits above Rs 2 crore:
     Tenure>=Rs 2 crto < Rs 5 crRs 5 cr to< Rs 10CrRs 10 cr to < Rs 25 crRs 25 cr to< Rs 50 crRs 50 cr to< Rs 100crRs 100 crand Above
    7-14 Days5.00%5.00%5.00%5.00%5.00%5.00%
    15-45 Days5.10%5.10%5.10%5.10%5.10%5.10%
    46-60 Days5.30%5.30%5.30%5.30%5.30%5.30%
    61-90 Days5.70%5.70%5.70%5.70%5.70%5.70%
    91-180 Days5.75%5.75%5.75%5.75%5.75%5.75%
    181 – 364 Days6.50%6.50%6.50%6.50%6.50%6.50%
    365 Days(1 Year)7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%
    >1Year – 18 M7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%
    >18 M -2 Year7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%
    >2 Year -3 Year7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%
    >3 Year – 5Year7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%
    >5 Year – 10 Year7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%7.00%
    (Source: Unity Small Finance Bank)
