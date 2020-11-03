  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Unit-linked insurance plan: When to invest, how to withdraw fund and other questions answered

Updated : November 03, 2020 09:46 AM IST

Unit-linked insurance plan or ULIP, a life insurance product, offers risk cover for the insured together with investment options.
It is linked to the capital market and offers the flexibility to invest units in equity or debt funds depending upon the risk appetite.
Unit-linked insurance plan: When to invest, how to withdraw fund and other questions answered

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Bihar Elections 2020 highlights: Over 1,200 candidates in Bihar declare criminal cases filed against them

Bihar Elections 2020 highlights: Over 1,200 candidates in Bihar declare criminal cases filed against them

1,000 small, medium mfg units set up under PMEGP in Kargil, Leh since 2017-18: KVIC

1,000 small, medium mfg units set up under PMEGP in Kargil, Leh since 2017-18: KVIC

Expect to maintain 1.75% slippage ratio: Karur Vysya Bank

Expect to maintain 1.75% slippage ratio: Karur Vysya Bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement