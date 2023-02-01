From a personal tax, savings and investment perspective it is a landmark Budget, says Mirae MF

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget for 2023-24, said the government has made the new income tax regime more attractive for taxpayers bringing "substantial changes" in its structure for the benefit of the middle class.

To understand how Budget 2023 impacts our money, our finances, our take-home salary, and more, CNBC-TV18’s Surabhi Upadhyay spoke to Parizad Sariwalla, Partner and National Head — Tax Global Mobility Sevices KPMG; Surabhi Marwah, Co Leader Private Tax , EY India and Swarup Mohanty of Mirae MF.

Mohanty believes that from a personal tax and savings and investment perspective, this is a landmark Budget. He said, “When you look at this budget, it's a clear signal that the new regime is the default regime going forward. So it signals to the country and especially to the young of the country who will pay tax for a long time from hereon from a regime of tax rebates, you should prepare for regime of tax payment.”

He added, “In the next four or five years, you will see more development on the new regime than on the old regime. It will become simplified and you pay your tax and you go home. One big thing that has happened is the reduction of surcharge for the high net-worth that will leave a lot of money on the table. Now when you have money on the table the government will want you to spend it because that is the boost for consumption.”

She said, “In a nutshell, while you can look at your income at different brackets, 7 lakhs, 10 lakhs, 20 lakhs, what we have seen is if your deductions like HRA plus exemptions are about Rs 4,25,000 and more than the older regime may be beneficial. And if they are lesser than that, then as you progress, the new regime will be more beneficial.”

Sariwalla believes that for every individual there are a couple of variables that you need to see. One has to assess your own individual position, it's a function of your income, and also, it's a function of what deductions you are used to claiming.

She emphasized that for existing taxpayers, as is already articulated, it's a function of income bracket, along with the function of the deductions that they claim.

