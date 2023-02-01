English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance News

Budget has clarity and consistency from personal tax standpoint, says Anand Rathi’s Feroze Azeez

personal finance | Feb 1, 2023 10:06 PM IST

Budget has clarity and consistency from personal tax standpoint, says Anand Rathi’s Feroze Azeez

Profile image
By Surabhi Upadhyay   Feb 1, 2023 10:06 PM IST (Published)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Mini

In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s Surabhi Upadhyay, Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth; Rajeev Dimri, Head-Tax, KPMG India; Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth; Pallavi Bakhru, Partner, Grant Thornton discussed the key changes in personal income tax.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on Wednesday. During her budget speech, she made significant  announcements for the tax paying community.

Recommended Articles

View All
The A to Z of FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 — alphabetically yours

The A to Z of FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 — alphabetically yours

Feb 1, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge

Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you

Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you

Feb 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | What is the National Data Governance Policy

Budget 2023 | What is the National Data Governance Policy

Feb 1, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s Surabhi Upadhyay, Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth; Rajeev Dimri, Head-Tax, KPMG India; Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth; Pallavi Bakhru, Partner, Grant Thornton discussed the key changes in personal income tax.
Azeez said this Budget has clarity and consistency from personal tax standpoint. He said, "If they would have been any tweak in personal tax, I will be disappointed that you are not being consistent that you want to move everyone there. There was clarity, right, there was no change in the capital gains tax, one arbitrage on the MLD side was plugged, it was a very fine arbitrage, which has been plugged very meticulously with great intelligence.”
Read Here | Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you
Dimri stated that nobody expected any increases in the tax rates, given the run up, of the tax collections month on month, there was certainly expectations of some relief.
He added, "I think the star attraction from a tax perspective in this budget is the personal individual tax. Pretty much trying to create a feel good factor, which some people might think that is it, because this is the election Budget. I also believe that given the tax increase in growth in the tax collection, this was a reward that was highly due to the tax paying community."
On standard deduction under this new regime, Bakhru said, "They have in fact introduced standard deduction, if you remember, the regime earlier, never even had a provision of standard deduction. And that was the whole ethos, that there should be no deductions and it should be a very plain and simple way of calculating. I think all this is being done to incentivize people, whether it's salaried people or pensioners, there is this whole push to get people to come into the new regime."
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
Click here to check Budget 2023 LIVE updates
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X