Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces tax relief to persons with disability

Even as taxpayers were expecting major announcements in Income Tax Slabs and Rates change, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday kept the income tax slabs unchanged yet again in what is termed as an infrastructure-focused budget.

While there were no big-bang announcements in the Union Budget 2022 for individual taxpayers, FM Nirmala Sitharaman did announce tax relief for people with disabilities.

In her speech, Sitharaman said, “The parent or guardian of a differently-abled person can take an insurance scheme for such a person. The present law provides for a deduction to the parent or guardian only if the lump-sum payment or annuity is available to the differently-abled person on the death of the subscriber i.e. parent or guardian.”

FM proposed to allow the payment of annuity and lump sum amount to the differently-abled dependent during the lifetime of parents/guardians attaining the age of 60 years.

“There could be situations where differently-abled dependants may need payment of annuity or lump sum amount even during the lifetime of their parents/guardians. I propose to thus allow the payment of annuity and lump sum amount to the differently-abled dependent during the lifetime of parents/guardians, i.e., on parents/ guardians attaining the age of sixty years,” said Sitharaman.

Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her fourth straight Union Budget in Parliament in a paperless manner, like she did last year.

The finance minister also announced that tax deduction will be allowed on employer’s contribution up to 14 percent in respect to state government employees.

For taxpayers, the FM said they will be able to file updated ITR for two years from the relevant assessment year in case they miss to report an income.

