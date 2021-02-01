Union Budget 2021 income tax LIVE updates: Experts say relief for taxpayers possible in FM's speech

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in a few hours from now. This Budget is expected to provide relief to the pandemic hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery.

On the income tax front, it is expected to put more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and ease rules to attract foreign investments.

Extension of Section 80EEA benefits to next financial year and beyond

The previous budget introduced section 80EEA to offer an additional tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for home loan interest repaid by the first time home buyers for purchasing housing properties with a stamp duty value of equal to or below Rs 45 lakh. This deduction is available over and above the Section 24b deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh on home loan interest repayments.

Extension of investment option in NPS Tier-II taxsaver scheme to all individual investors

Budget 2020 had introduced NPS Tier-II Taxsaver Scheme, an exclusive tax saving instrument for Central Government employees. This scheme is optional for the Central Government employees and comes with a fixed asset allocation of 10 percent-25 percent in equities and the rest in debt instruments, along with a lock-in period of just 3 years.

Increase of the deduction limit under section 80C

Several experts have asked the government to increase the maximum limit for deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act from the present Rs 1.5 lakh. The last time this deduction limit was revised in 2014, where it was raised from Rs 1 lakh per annum.

According to experts, this hike will boost investments further and increase tax savings for an individual by generating more disposable income in the hands of the taxpayer.

Deduction for Covid-19 hospitalization under section 80DDB

Experts want the government to announce certain tax measures or incentives while dealing with the hospitalization arising out of coronavirus.

Tax rebate for employees working from home

Income tax experts are expecting tax deductions for those working from home in this budget, considering that most of the salaried personnel are working from home for a year and it may get prolonged due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, work from home has become the new normal. Now, setting up a work station at home, needs certain investments. While certain major corporates have provided work from home allowances such as reimbursement of office furniture costs, telephone and internet expenses, other employees have borne the same out of pocket.

Introduction of a separate deduction for term insurance

The life insurance cover of any individual should ideally be at least 10-15 times of his/her annual income, say experts. As of now, purchasing term insurance policies is the most cost-effective way of purchasing such large life covers at low premiums.

Tax parity between equity MFs and other equity-oriented investment products

According to Naveen Kukreja – CEO& Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com, the imposition of LTCG tax at 10 percent on long term capital gains realized from equities exceeding Rs 1 lakh in a financial year places the taxation of investment proceeds of mutual funds at a disadvantageous position vis a vis other equity oriented schemes offered by ULIPs and NPS.

Thus, he believes that Budget 2021 should restore a level playing ground for mutual funds by removing LTCG tax on all equity-oriented mutual funds or at least the tax saving mutual funds (ELSS).

Similarly, the actions of switching from regular plans to direct plans and from dividend option to growth option of the same fund are considered as sell transactions and are thereby, subjected to capital gains taxes. As this treatment increases the investment cost for investors seeking to migrate to direct plan or growth option of the same fund, this year’s Budget should amend the Income Tax Act to end the practice of treating intra-scheme switching in mutual funds as sell transactions, Kukreja expects.

