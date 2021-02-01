Personal Finance Union Budget 2021 income tax LIVE updates: Experts say relief for taxpayers possible in FM's speech Updated : February 01, 2021 10:23 AM IST Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in a few hours from now. This Budget is expected to provide relief to the pandemic hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply