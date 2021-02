In a major relief to depositors, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting her third union budget, announced that the government will be moving an amendment to the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act, 1961, in this session. This would allow customers to withdraw up to Rs 5 lakh, if a bank is temporarily disabled.

The finance minister said that the government had, last year, approved an increase in the deposit insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for bank customers and will now move the amendment to streamline the provisions.

The measure, Sitharaman said, will ensure that customers have easy and time-bound access to their deposits to the extent of insurance cover, just in case a bank fails to fulfil its obligations. The announcement has come as major reassurance to the depositors of the banks currently under stress.

The amendment to the DICGC Act comes just a year after at least two banks — Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and YES Bank — faced severe crises, causing major hardships to their customers.

While PMC Bank is facing regulatory actions and investigation over alleged irregularities in certain loan accounts, YES Bank had allegedly extended more loans than its net worth to companies that were unlikely to return the money. This came to light first in 2015 in a report released by UBS, a global financial services company.

In September 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took note of alleged irregularities at PMC Bank and placed curbs on its activities for six months. India’s central bank had also limited the amount a customer could withdraw from the bank to a meagre Rs 1,000. The amount was later increased to Rs 25,000.

For full coverage on Budget 2021, click here