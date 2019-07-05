Personal Finance
Union Budget 2019: Relax, your split ACs will not get expensive
Updated : July 05, 2019 07:07 PM IST
There are two major models of AC manufacturing in India. One is where the whole product is imported from abroad, and then sold here. These are mostly manufactured in China or Vietnam, before being brought to the Indian market.
Last year in September, the government had doubled the custom duty on the finished product (model 1 above). After this, consumer durables' firms had to marginally raise prices of ACs.
The current announcement is about the third model, which is the least common of the three. In fact, it constitutes just three percent of the industry.
