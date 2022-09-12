Homepersonal finance news

Union Bank of India loan EMI set to increase as lender hikes interest rates

Union Bank of India loan EMI set to increase as lender hikes interest rates

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Mini

Post the revision, the rates on the bank's loans are in the range of 7.00-8.10 percent.

Union Bank of India has raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent across tenors. As a result, the equated monthly installments (EMIs) will get expensive for those who avail loans benchmarked against the MCLR.
What is the increase?
Post the revision, the rates on the bank's loans are in the range of 7.00-8.10 percent.
TenurePrevious loan ratesRevised loan rates
Overnight6.95%7%
One month7.10%7.15
Three month7.30%7.35%
Six month7.50%7.55%
One year7.70%7.75%
Two year7.75%7.95%
Three year7.75%8.10%
Who will be impacted?
As mentioned, EMIs will get expensive for those who take loans against the MCLR.
Many banks have raised their lending rates following a 140 basis points hike in repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) so far this financial year. The central bank is expected to hike interest rates further to tame high inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India's norms require banks to review their lending rates every month based on the marginal cost of funds.
Generally, when RBI hikes the repo rate, it increases the cost of funds for banks. This means that banks will have to pay more for the money they borrow from RBI. Consequently, banks pass on the cost to borrowers by increasing their loan interest rates, making EMIs costlier.
As a result, both new and existing borrowers witness an increase in their loan interest rates.
First Published:  IST

Tags

Home Loanhome loan EMIloanspersonal financeUnion Bank of India

Next Article

View | It’s not rate of tax on lottery, casino and games that scares the taxpayer