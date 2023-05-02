Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

4 Min(s) Read
Despite defaulting on a loan, borrowers have various rights, including the right to privacy, the right to be heard and the right to adequate notice. Here's a look at unethical loan recovery practices in India and borrowers' rights
Debt collection has existed for as long as there have been debts, and even predates the history of money itself because it was a part of earlier barter systems. While the market for debt collection is enormous, the unethical loan recovery process has also been prevalent in India for a long time. At times, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also expressed worry about an increase in unethical loan recovery methods, including bullying borrowers verbally and physically.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
In an effort to combat these unethical methods, the central bank has published some debt collection rules too. The need of educating both debtors and lenders on adherence to these policies cannot be overstated.
Against this backdrop, let's look at the unethical loan recovery practices in India and what are the borrowers' rights in this regard: