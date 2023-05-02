Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Despite defaulting on a loan, borrowers have various rights, including the right to privacy, the right to be heard and the right to adequate notice. Here's a look at unethical loan recovery practices in India and borrowers' rights

Debt collection has existed for as long as there have been debts, and even predates the history of money itself because it was a part of earlier barter systems. While the market for debt collection is enormous, the unethical loan recovery process has also been prevalent in India for a long time. At times, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also expressed worry about an increase in unethical loan recovery methods, including bullying borrowers verbally and physically.

In an effort to combat these unethical methods, the central bank has published some debt collection rules too. The need of educating both debtors and lenders on adherence to these policies cannot be overstated.

Against this backdrop, let's look at the unethical loan recovery practices in India and what are the borrowers' rights in this regard: