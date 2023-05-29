Understanding Thematic Funds | CNBCTV18

Unsure about investing in the stock market , we have you covered . On the CNBCTV18 & Mirae Asset Fund present Wizards of finance , we simplify and decode the best stock market investment options for you. In this video, we shine the spotlight on Thematic funds. Thematic funds are investment funds that are focused on specific themes or trends, like energy or technology. These funds invest in companies related to the particular theme, in order to capitalize on growth opportunities and generate higher returns for investors. They are managed by investment professionals who have knowledge about a specific theme or trend. They can fetch high returns if the investors get the right theme at the right time. Overall, thematic funds offer investors exposure to growth, portfolio diversification and the benefit of professional management as well.
