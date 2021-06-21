Home

    Understanding mutual fund taxation

    By CNBCTV18.COM
    ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund & CNBCTV18.com present Smart Investor, an exclusive e-forum with leading voices from the industry sharing insights on how mutual funds can help you reach your goals through a range of simple and relevant investment solutions. In this episode, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi speaks to Mr Balwant Jain, Investment & Tax expert about mutual fund taxation. Tax implications are common for any type of investment. If you're a mutual fund investor, any returns that are gained are also liable for taxation. Today we talk about how taxation may impact the returns from mutual funds, and what tax optimisation strategies you can use to reduce taxes.
