Personal Finance Unable to pay off credit card bills? Use these 4 ways to get rid of debt quickly Updated : August 11, 2020 05:22 PM IST On account of growing trend of purchasing products first and paying later, there are chances that an individual may overspend on a card and skip the payments or just pay the minimum amount. As a result, they might get trapped in debt, as credit cards attract hefty interest rates on paying late.