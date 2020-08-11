  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Unable to pay off credit card bills? Use these 4 ways to get rid of debt quickly

Updated : August 11, 2020 05:22 PM IST

On account of growing trend of purchasing products first and paying later, there are chances that an individual may overspend on a card and skip the payments or just pay the minimum amount.
As a result, they might get trapped in debt, as credit cards attract hefty interest rates on paying late.
Unable to pay off credit card bills? Use these 4 ways to get rid of debt quickly

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Patanjali Ayurved clocks best-ever Q1 amid lockdown

Patanjali Ayurved clocks best-ever Q1 amid lockdown

Adani Ports Q1 net profit falls 26% to Rs 758 crore

Adani Ports Q1 net profit falls 26% to Rs 758 crore

CIAL reports Rs 72 crore loss in Q1 of current fiscal

CIAL reports Rs 72 crore loss in Q1 of current fiscal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement