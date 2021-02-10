Personal Finance ULIP maturity proceeds not tax free anymore; here's what it means for you Updated : February 10, 2021 10:05 AM IST ULIPs are insurance policies that have two attached components -wealth creation and life cover. As an investor, you can choose from a mix of debt and equity securities, depending on your risk appetite and your personal financial requirements. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply