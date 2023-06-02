Ujjivan Small Finance Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates, offers up to 8.75% to senior citizens

The lender is now offering 8.25 percent to regular customers and 8.75 percent to senior citizens on 12 months FD. As per the revised interest rate, Platina FD will get an additional interest rate of 0.20 percent and are applicable for deposits above Rs 15 lakh and below Rs 2 crore only.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has revised its fixed deposits (FD) interest rates. The lender is now offering 8.25 percent to regular customers and 8.75 percent to senior citizens on 12 months FD. As per the revised interest rate, Platina FD will get an additional interest rate of 0.20 percent and are applicable for deposits above Rs 15 lakh and below Rs 2 crore only.

The Platina FD is non-callable FD, i.e. it doesn't provide the facility of partial and premature withdrawal. The bank provides a monthly, quarterly and at maturity interest pay-out options.

Sr. No. Tenure Bucket Existing ROI Proposed ROI 1 12 months 6.50% 8.25%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is one of the small finance banks. It began operations in February 2017 and currently serves 76+ lakh customers through its 639 branches and 17,000+ employees.

In another development, private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday slashed overnight to 3-month lending rate by 15 bps, making consumer loans cheaper for the period. However, the bank hiked 6-month to 1-year lending rates by 5-10 bps. The loans for this period will, hence, get expensive.

This announcement comes after Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its last policy, hit the pause button on repo rate hikes. However, central bank has been hiking interest rates at every Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting before that. There have been six straight rate hikes so far, resulting in a total repo rate hike of 250 bps.