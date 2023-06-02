English
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates, offers up to 8.75% to senior citizens

The lender is now offering 8.25 percent to regular customers and 8.75 percent to senior citizens on 12 months FD. As per the revised interest rate, Platina FD will get an additional interest rate of 0.20 percent and are applicable for deposits above Rs 15 lakh and below Rs 2 crore only.

The Platina FD is non-callable FD, i.e. it doesn't provide the facility of partial and premature withdrawal. The bank provides a monthly, quarterly and at maturity interest pay-out options.
Sr. No.Tenure BucketExisting ROIProposed ROI
112 months 6.50%8.25%
