Trust Group launches alternative investment fund with monthly exit option

Trust Group, country's full-service financial house, has launched its second scheme under Athena Investments, a category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). Named as Athena Enhanced Equity Fund (EEF), this is is an open-ended long-only equity AIF. This AIF is focused on improving equity returns by using a core-satellite approach to investing, Athena Investments said in a statement.

The core portfolio will comprise of high pedigree secular growth businesses which have pristine financials and shareholder focused managements to generate consistent compounding returns. More than 70 percent of the portfolio shall be invested in large-cap companies for most periods of time, it said.

The satellite portfolio shall utilise option strategies to enhance the yield on the existing portfolio/cash investments and to tactically increase/decrease allocation to portfolio companies.