Trifecta Capital closes second debt fund with Rs 1,025 cr

Updated : March 05, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Trifecta Capital will be launching the third debt fund in the third quarter of 2021 with a corpus of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore.
Across the two debt funds, Trifecta has invested around Rs 2,000 crore in 72 early growth and growth-stage startups since the launch in 2014.
Trifecta Capital closes second debt fund with Rs 1,025 cr
Published : March 05, 2021 03:24 PM IST

