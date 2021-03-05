Trifecta Capital closes second debt fund with Rs 1,025 cr Updated : March 05, 2021 03:25 PM IST Trifecta Capital will be launching the third debt fund in the third quarter of 2021 with a corpus of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore. Across the two debt funds, Trifecta has invested around Rs 2,000 crore in 72 early growth and growth-stage startups since the launch in 2014. Published : March 05, 2021 03:24 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply