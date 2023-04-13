Key trends from March AMFI data: Equity MF inflows at 1-year high, SIP flows scale new peak and more

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow at Rs 20,190 crore in March 2023, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said. This is the highest equity inflows in a year on back of continuation of robust Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) booking.

The March 2023 mutual fund industry data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) highlighted some interesting insights. While the equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow at Rs 20,190 crore in March 2023, the total debt scheme saw an outflow at Rs 56,884 crore. Here are key trends that AMFI data showed:

Equity inflows highest in a year

Equity oriented schemes continued to remain buoyant, registering net inflows of Rs 20,190 crore. This is the highest equity inflows in a year on back of continuation of robust Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) booking. In February, the same was registered at Rs 15,657 crore.

According to Aniruddha Bose, Chief Business Officer at FinEdge, this figure is testimony to the growing investing resilience of retail investors despite volatile markets.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital said that this could be attributed to the continued consolidation of Indian equities during the month as it (Nifty 50 Index) has ended up with a minor gain of approximately 0.3 percent in the same period.

"The first half of the month saw a total risk-off globally as investors grew increasingly worried over issues related to the failure of banks in the US and Europe. However, a combination of US Fed support and takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS allayed fears, leading to a smart recovery in equity markets in the second half. Indian investors have matured over a time as they are using this opportunity (Market Consolidation) to capitalise it," Bajaj said.

SIP inflows hit all-time high

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows have hit an all-time high of Rs 14,276 crore in March 2023, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. The number of SIP accounts stood at 6.35 crore for March 2023 compared to 6.28 in February 2023. The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6.83 crore for the month.

According to G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union AMC, the strong SIP numbers reinforce the belief that domestic investors continue to have high level of confidence in the Indian growth story and also in mutual funds as an effective vehicle for wealth creation.

Huge net inflow in index funds

With several actively managed large cap funds failing to beat the benchmark of late, index funds witnessed a huge net inflow of Rs 27,228 crore last month. This is more than 4x of the net inflow figure for February.

"Index funds received net inflows of Rs 95,670 crore in the previous financial year, signaling a shifting preference to passives when it comes to large caps," Bose said.

Debt funds see highest outflows in six months

The debt mutual funds saw an outflow at Rs 56,884 crore in March 2023 versus Rs 13,815 crore outflow in February. This is the highest in six months. In the calendar year 2023, the debt category has seen total outflows of Rs 81,015.51 crore.

Predictably, liquid funds suffered from the fiscal year end phenomenon, losing Rs 56,924 crores.

"A lot of redemptions tend to take place from liquid funds take place during March every year to pay advance taxes, but portfolio movements from short term debt to the longer end of the yield curve also contributed to this dramatic outflow figure," Bose said.

With the government doing away with the long term capital gain (LTCG) benefits on debt funds, fixed income portfolios went through major upheavals. Corporate bond funds, PSU debt funds and GILT funds added a cumulative Rs 26,552 crore last month, as invested rushed to lock in tax benefits for debt fund moneys that are intended for 3+ year timeframes.

"Arbitrage Funds emerged as the biggest loser during this reshuffling, with a net outflow of Rs 12,157 crore last month. Presumably, with the current interest rate cycle peaking and inflation coming under check, fixed income investors are adding duration to their portfolios as the probability of capital gains has gone up," Bose said.